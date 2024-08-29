3 pk Cat My Little Training Pants - age 2-3 years

3pk Cat My Little Training Pants age 2-3 years Soft, reusable, and perfect for active toddlers, our potty training pants offer a comfortable and eco-conscious transition from nappies, reducing waste and saving money. Please refer to our Size Chart, and Returns and Care Policy before purchase.

Ditch the nappies and step into sustainability with our training pants. Reusable and washable, they not only save you money but also contribute to reducing waste, making potty training eco-friendly. Our training pants are designed to encourage independence and boost confidence. The transition from nappies to the toilet becomes less daunting, with each little success celebrated along the way. Combining comfort with practical design, our training pants feature absorbent layers for those little accidents, while the soft fabric ensures your child remains comfortable throughout their training.

Number of uses

1