3pk Bumblebee My Little Training Pants - age 2- 3 years Buzz through your potty training with our reusable, washable training pants. Soft, comfy, and designed for easy transitions from nappies, whilst saving you money and reducing waste. Washable and reusable 3pk!

Our training pants are designed to encourage independence and boost confidence. The transition from nappies to the toilet becomes less daunting, with each little success celebrated along the way. Combining comfort with practical design, our training pants feature absorbent layers for those little accidents, while the soft fabric ensures your child remains comfortable throughout their training. Ditch the nappies and step into sustainability with our training pants. Reusable and washable, they not only save you money but also contribute to reducing waste, making potty training eco-friendly.

