Hauck Balance N Ride - Turtle Wooden Balance Bike

The Balance N Ride is the perfect preparation for riding a bike, as it not only provides your child with lots of fun, but also strengthens the muscles and trains stamina and motor skills. The bell provides additional play fun and allows your child to draw attention to themselves when out and about. Thanks to the integrated recesses in the frame and the light weight, you can easily carry the wheel when your child no longer wants to ride it.Thanks to the seat being adjustable into 4 heights, your child can ride comfortably and ergonomically from 18 months onward. The perforated leather-look seat provides additional comfort. The 12-inch ball-bearing air wheels provide a pleasant, cushioned ride even on different surfaces. The robust valves are easy to access and convenient to inflate. The rubberised grips with lateral limitations offer your child a good grip as well as additional safety.The balance bike is made of durable wood that derives from FSC®-certified forests. This guarantees sustainable and ecological forest use that protects plants and animals.

