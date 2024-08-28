Hauck Rock N Swing - Fox Wooden Rocker

By rocking back and forth on the Rock N Swing, your child trains their sense of balance playfully. For variety, you can turn the runners around and turn it into a seating opportunity.

Thanks to the handles and footrests, your child can hold on to the rocking animal and rock back and forth safely at all times. Suitable from 18 months.

The rocking animal is made of durable wood that derives from FSC®-certified forests. This guarantees sustainable and ecological forest use that protects plants and animals.

The Rock N Swing is available in different animal designs, allowing you to choose your child's favourite animal, e.g. zebra or fox.