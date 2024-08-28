Hauck Alpha Highchairpad Select - Leo Natural

This two-part seat pad is very useful for your toddler’s time in the hauck Alpha+ wooden highchair, as it serves as seat reducer, while also offering additional comfort and stability thanks to the double padded back piece.

Thanks to the cotton muslin structure, this seat cushion is very soft to the touch, providing your baby with a breathable and temperature balancing seat that prevents heat accumulation and offers optimum comfort even on warmer days.

The soft seat cushion comes with an anti-slip coating that prevents it from sliding back and forth during your little explorer’s mealtime and playtime, offering more comfort and safety.

The Highchair Pad Select can be used on any hauck wooden highchair and is compatible with both with 5-point harness and safety strap that come with it.

The Highchair Pad Select is designed for the hauck grow-along chairs and fits them perfectly thanks to the touch fasteners. Also, the seat pad is compatible with the separately available Alpha Tray, allowing your little one to use them at the same time.