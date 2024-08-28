Hauck Sit N Relax 3in1 - Nordic Grey

This highchair combination is a great all-rounder. The height-adjustable frame can be combined with the snuggly new-born attachment and with the toddler seat. A bouncer frame is also included. In addition, you can fold away the Sit N Relax 3in1 with ease and move it around thanks to the wheels. In the ergonomic new-born attachment with soft and breathable fabrics, your baby will feel at ease. Thanks to the height-adjustable position, you will have your little one always at eye level and can feed him in a back-friendly way. After mealtime, you can incline the backrest with one hand in a comfortable lying position and turn the toy bar forwards. Playing with the lovely toys supports the development of your child's motor skills. For relaxing, you can also install the new-born attachment on the bouncer frame that moves along your baby's movements or stays in a firm position. As soon as your child can seat upright, you can switch to the toddler chair. Thanks to the adjustable backrest and footrest, as well as to the depth-adjustable food table, this can be adapted to your growing child. The elevated edge and cup moulding keep everything in place. For cleaning, the upper tray can be removed. And if you want to use the highchair directly at your table, you can remove the whole table and hang it on the highchair frame. The 5-point harness and anti-slip protection help keep your child safe at all times. Toys can be kept at hand in the large basket.