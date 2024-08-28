Hauck Disney Sit N Relax - Winnie the Pooh Beige

The Sit n Relax is a very practical highchair combined with a baby and a highchair attachment. The attachments are height-adjustable in 7 positions. The snuggly baby attachment can be used from birth. No matter at which table, your little one will always sit at eye level with you and participate in all family events thanks to the 7-position height-adjustment. You can recline the backrest of the baby attachment until reaching the lying position by using only one hand. This way, your child will lie comfortably in its baby attachment. A sweet mobile supports the development of your child's motor skills. It can be swung aside or removed completely. Once your baby can sit without aid, use the highchair attachment. The wide and ergonomically shaped seat is very comfortable. The backrest can be brought into the lying position by using only one hand and the footrest can be adjusted individually to the size of your child. The 5-point harness and the additionally applied plastic holder provide a secure hold when your baby is sitting in its little chair and eating with you at the table. You can adjust the food and play tray in depth for ideal legroom. The useful cup recess gives drinks a secure hold and its raised rim ensures that nothing will fall off. Both the food and play tray can be removed easily for cleaning if necessary. When your child grows older and the food tray is no longer needed, it can be hung to the frame easily. Toys or other items can be stowed in the large storage basket. If necessary, the Sit n Relax can be moved around by its two wheels or folded up to save space.