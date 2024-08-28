Hauck Alpha+ Wooden Highchair - Natural

Alpha+ - The wooden high chair that grows with you for a lifetime. The Alpha+ is made of European beech wood, which comes from FSC®-certified forests. We attach great importance to sustainable and ecological forest use that protects plants and animals. Thanks to the adjustable seat and foot plate, the stair high chair adapts to the height of your child and allows a comfortable sitting position at any age. The high chair also fits under almost any table with brackets and is a reliable companion with a maximum load of up to 90 kg - for a lifetime. The stable construction with floor gliders makes the Alpha+ tilt-proof. Additional safety is provided by the 5-point harness and the crotch harness. Both belt systems are always included and are compatible with accessories such as seat cushions. For younger children, the protective front bracket is indispensable. Later, you can remove it so that your child can sit at the dining table or desk from birth with flexible accessories. Combined with the Alpha Bouncer baby attachments, which can also be used as a baby bouncer, your baby is on par with the family right from the start. You can supplement the Alpha+ with various dining boards, high chair cushions, seat reducers, storage boxes, and the customisable game board.