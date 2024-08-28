Marketplace.
Hauck Sit N Fold - Beige

Hauck Sit N Fold - Beige
The Sit N Fold is a comfy toddler highchair with flat folding that will accompany you wherever you go. No matter if to grandma’s small kitchen, a narrow dining area or on your balcony – the foldable Sit N Fold highchair creates space in no time.Thanks to the removable tray, you can use the highchair freestanding, too, and fold it in a space-saving manner. You need no more than a grip on the lateral buttons and the compact Sit N Fold can be easily carried to the next room or niche.The practical Sit N Fold can be individually adapted: the tray can be adjusted in three positions, offering optimal space for your growing child. For cleaning, the tray can be removed and hung up on the highchair’s back until you need it again. The high backrest is softly padded and can be inclined to a resting position with one hand, always offering your little one well-being. Also, the integrated 5-point harness and anti-slip protection help keep your child safe.In the extra-large storage basket under the seat, you will have everything important right at hand, from wet wipes to toys.Very smart design: this toddler highchair with table makes your day-to-day life a lot easier. The table is easy to clean and can be removed, too, should something be spilled despite the elevated edge and cup moulding. Thanks to its large dimensions, the tray can be used not only for meals, but also for drawing, kneading, and playing.

