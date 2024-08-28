Marketplace.
Hauck Alpha Click Tray - White

The Alpha Click Tray is one of the many accessories available for the Alpha+ wooden highchair. Thanks to the click system, the tray easily slides on to the grow-along chair with one hand and safely clicks into place â€“ no tools needed â€“ allowing maximum flexibility during mealtimes.Breakfast at the family table, supper on the Alpha Click Tray. Thanks to the easy installation on the highchair, you can spontaneously decide where you want to eat. From 6 months onwards, when your child can sit upright in the Alpha+ chair, you can begin to use the Alpha Click Tray. The spacious tray table offers space for plates, cups etc, whilst the elevated edge stops the food and toys from falling.On the Alpha Click Tray, your child can eat and play wherever you prefer, be it in the kitchen, living room or on the balcony. The light and durable tray slides on the wooden highchair with one hand, which is ideal for when the other hand is already occupied.After mealtime, the tray can be easily cleaned thanks to its smooth surface until you need it again.Â

