Marketplace.
image 1 of Hauck Disney Rocky Bouncer - Mickey Stars
image 1 of Hauck Disney Rocky Bouncer - Mickey Starsimage 2 of Hauck Disney Rocky Bouncer - Mickey Starsimage 3 of Hauck Disney Rocky Bouncer - Mickey Starsimage 4 of Hauck Disney Rocky Bouncer - Mickey Starsimage 5 of Hauck Disney Rocky Bouncer - Mickey Stars

Hauck Disney Rocky Bouncer - Mickey Stars

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Hauck UK Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£29.95

£29.95/each

Hauck Disney Rocky Bouncer - Mickey Stars
In the Rocky bouncer, your child will feel very comfortable at any time. The bouncer has a soft cover and offers optimum lying comfort.In addition, Rocky is ideal not only for feeding, but also for playing and relaxing. The backrest can be adjusted with one hand in 3 different positions allowing you to always find the ideal position for your child. The lying area is very broad and comfortable - the perfect cuddle place.The 3-point-harness protects you child from all danger. Rocky's bouncing function can also be brought to stop, if needed. Thanks to stable handles you can safely transport the bouncer wherever you want (do not carry with child in bouncer).

View all Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here