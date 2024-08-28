Hauck Disney Rocky Bouncer - Mickey Stars

In the Rocky bouncer, your child will feel very comfortable at any time. The bouncer has a soft cover and offers optimum lying comfort.

In addition, Rocky is ideal not only for feeding, but also for playing and relaxing. The backrest can be adjusted with one hand in 3 different positions allowing you to always find the ideal position for your child. The lying area is very broad and comfortable - the perfect cuddle place.

The 3-point-harness protects you child from all danger. Rocky's bouncing function can also be brought to stop, if needed. Thanks to stable handles you can safely transport the bouncer wherever you want (do not carry with child in bouncer).