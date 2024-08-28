Hauck Atlantic Twin Pushchair - Grey

With our multifunctional Atlantic Twin you can be relaxed on your walks with twins or two children. This light double pushchair will comfortably transport your children from birth up to preschool age on it's puncture-resistant wheels, with rubber profile and lockable front wheels. For transport, you can fold it away compactly. Both the upper and the lower seat serve as a snuggly prams with soft insert and large canopy, rated UPF 50+. As soon as your children can sit up unaided, you can convert the two prams into reversible seats that can be inclined up to a comfy lying position. On cold days, you can combine the seat inserts and pram covers into warm footmuffs. The padded 5-point harnesses and the removable bumper bars with anti-slip protection help keep your children safe. On rainy days, you can use the included rain cover. For your own comfort, you can adjust the push handle to your individual height. Also, the practical cup holder keeps your refreshment right at hand. Baby equipment and purchases can be stored in the large shopping basket.