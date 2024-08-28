Marketplace.
image 1 of Hauck Atlantic Twin Pushchair - Grey
image 1 of Hauck Atlantic Twin Pushchair - Greyimage 2 of Hauck Atlantic Twin Pushchair - Greyimage 3 of Hauck Atlantic Twin Pushchair - Greyimage 4 of Hauck Atlantic Twin Pushchair - Greyimage 5 of Hauck Atlantic Twin Pushchair - Grey

Hauck Atlantic Twin Pushchair - Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Hauck UK Limited

Delivered by courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£399.95

£399.95/each

Hauck Atlantic Twin Pushchair - Grey
With our multifunctional Atlantic Twin you can be relaxed on your walks with twins or two children. This light double pushchair will comfortably transport your children from birth up to preschool age on it's puncture-resistant wheels, with rubber profile and lockable front wheels. For transport, you can fold it away compactly.Both the upper and the lower seat serve as a snuggly prams with soft insert and large canopy, rated UPF 50+. As soon as your children can sit up unaided, you can convert the two prams into reversible seats that can be inclined up to a comfy lying position. On cold days, you can combine the seat inserts and pram covers into warm footmuffs. The padded 5-point harnesses and the removable bumper bars with anti-slip protection help keep your children safe. On rainy days, you can use the included rain cover.For your own comfort, you can adjust the push handle to your individual height. Also, the practical cup holder keeps your refreshment right at hand. Baby equipment and purchases can be stored in the large shopping basket.

View all Pushchairs & Baby Travel

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here