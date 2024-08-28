Hauck Disney Snuggle N Dream - Mickey Mouse Anthracite

During spring and autumn, sudden changes of weather are rather common. The Snuggle N Dream compensates for transitional periods and cooler summer days. But why is this baby blanket so special? Thanks to integrated belt slots, the blanket does not slip out of place when your little passenger kicks about, is easy to fit and ready for use in the blink of an eye. The Snuggle N Dream insert is always at hand and never in your way. When your baby gets tired and has fallen asleep, you can easily cover up your little dreamer without disturbing. The Snuggle N Dream blanket is made of soft, high-quality cotton jersey fabric. This is breathable and temperature-balancing, preventing heat accumulation. Also, the hood protects your baby against draughts, making it perfect to use on colder summer days. Thanks to its well-thought-out design, you can use the baby blanket in combination with almost any product, whether it be in your hauck infant car seat, pushchair, bedside cot, travel cot or even in the hauck Alpha Bouncer. It has one, extra-large belt opening, which is compatible with both a 3-point harness and 5-point harness. Also, you no longer need to thread the belts though separate slots, helping you keep everything in order in no time. The Snuggle N Dream blanket comes in a modern design made of high-quality, long-lasting, and machine-washable fabrics, allowing you to use it over a long period of time and making it your baby’s favourite blanket.