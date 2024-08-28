Hauck Runner 2 Pushchair - Black

Discover the outside world with our all-terrain stroller. No matter if you want to go on a trip, or on a shopping spree, the extra-large air wheels promise a bump-free ride. Even small curves have no chance against the lockable front wheel. On trips, the Runner 2 folds away compactly. For your child to feel comfy from the beginning up to preschool age, this great capacity stroller features an XL seat with a lying position, as well as a canopy with UPF 50+ protection that protects your child against the sun and rain. On hot days, the canopy can be opened, showing a large mesh area that allows optimum air circulation as well as eye contact with your child. The reflecting rim on the canopy helps you get home safe at the end of the day. Thanks to the included raincover, your child is well protected against wind and rain. All of your accessories can be stored in the extra-large basket. Thanks to the height-adjustable push handle, you will also profit from a back-friendly posture and improved driving experience. For safety, there is a 5-point belt, a brake and a front bar that can be folded to the side for easier access. Our hint: If you want to use our Runner 2 from birth, we recommend the snuggly 2in1 carrycot that can be later transformed into a footmuff.