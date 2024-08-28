Hauck Disney Sport Pushchair - Pooh Rainbow Beige

Everyday buggy with Disney's Winnie the Pooh motif: the Sport Buggy. Are you and your child fans of Winnie the Pooh? Then our buggy with its Winnie the Pooh motif will put a skip in your walk. A buggy for true Walt Disney fans. Light, compact and manoeuvrable. On the bus or off to the park? With swivelling and lockable front wheels, the Sport Buggy is easy to use anywhere. Going somewhere in a hurry? Or leaving on holiday with a lot of luggage? The buggy folds up in a jiffy and is so compact, it hardly takes up any space – perfect for travelling or to leave with the grandparents as a spare and safe whether sitting or lying down, your child will be comfortable in the Sport Buggy with its easily adjustable backrest and footrest. The canopy protects them from wind and weather while you both enjoy the views. A 5-point harness ensures that they cannot climb or fall out and the brake means the buggy is always secure – even in a moving bus. Ample storage space in the XL basket. Toys, nappy bag, food: even quick outings have baggage. And for shopping, everything you need fits into the XL basket under the seat.