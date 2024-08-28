Hauck Duett 2 Tandem Pushchair - Black

This tandem double buggy comes with two raincovers and is the optimal solution for a newborn and toddler, or for twins from 6 months onward. The main seat can be used from birth as it can be converted into a practical pram, while the second seat can be used for the older child from 6 months onward, who can already sit independently. The handlebar can be adjusted to the parents' individual height. Also, the Duett 2 compact double stroller folds away compactly and offers a bump-free ride on almost any terrain. In the soft pram, your new-born baby will feel safe and sound right from birth. As your child grows, the pram easily converts into a reversible seat unit by opening the belt buckles. The seat can then be attached both parent-facing and forward-facing and reclined in a comfortable lying position. On sunny days, the sun canopy can be extended by opening the zipper that uncovers a part in mesh fabric. The wheel guards on the back wheels prevent the older child from touching the spokes. For the times you are going out with one child only, you can remove the seat in the blink of an eye. Thanks to its light aluminium frame, suspension, as well as swiveling and lockable front wheels, this double buggy can be easily manoeuvred in city and country. The padded, 5-point harness, the protective bumper bar and the footbrake help keep your children safe when you are out and about. Your baby equimpent can be stored in the large shopping basket. Furthermore, this sibling pushchair is easy to fold down compactly for an easy transport.