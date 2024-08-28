Hauck Disney Sport Pushchair - Mickey Stars

The Sport pushchair is the ideal companion not only for those who use public transports in everyday life but also for parents who love to travel. The Sport buggy is particularly light and has a compact folding that fits almost any car boot.

The seat is softly padded and both the backrest and footrest can be adjusted in lying position by means of a strap, offering your child a comfortable position at all times. Also, the canopy protects your child against sun, wind, and rain.

Thanks to the swivelling and lockable front wheels, the hauck pushchair Sport is also very agile and easy to push around, which will practical on your next shopping spree through small shops. All your purchases can be easily stowed away in the large basket beneath the seat.

The padded 5-point harness and the bumper bar help keep your child safe when out and about. The parking brake safely keep the pushchair in place during your stops or when folding the pushchair.

Going on a shopping spree or on holiday is inviting, isn’t it?