Mens Dragon Electric Trimmer

Features: ✂【SHARP T-BLADE】The T blade is made of carbon steel and self sharpening ceramic,it’s very sharp to cut your hair off,and also ideal to use for your beard shaving and body hair shaving without hurting your skin,especially used for lineup hair style design . ✂【USB CHARGING FAST】Built-in Li-ion battery, USB quick charge for 3 hours, enjoy 330 minutes of trimming.Type-C charging port,connect USB adapter, laptop, car charger, power bank and other USB powered devices, perfect for travel. Upgraded cordless design to make haircut easier. ✂【POWERFUL MOTOR&LOW NOISE POWERFUL】Stronger power and less noise.T lines clippers with powerful durable motor and sharp blade for won’t drag or stall through heavy and thick hair types.four limit combs to meet different length requirements. ✂【EASY TO CLEAN】The clippers is one-touch switch button, press the button on the bottom, it can work Efficiently. And The blade can be washed directly under the water. ✂【QUALITU ASSURANCE】If the product has any quality problems, please contact our customer service. We will do our best to give you a satisfactory answer.

