Marketplace.
Mens Dragon Electric Trimmer

Mens Dragon Electric Trimmer

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Hirix International Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£12.99

£12.99/each

Mens Dragon Electric Trimmer

Features:
✂【SHARP T-BLADE】The T blade is made of carbon steel and self sharpening ceramic,it’s very sharp to cut your hair off,and also ideal to use for your beard shaving and body hair shaving without hurting your skin,especially used for lineup hair style design .
✂【USB CHARGING FAST】Built-in Li-ion battery, USB quick charge for 3 hours, enjoy 330 minutes of trimming.Type-C charging port,connect USB adapter, laptop, car charger, power bank and other USB powered devices, perfect for travel. Upgraded cordless design to make haircut easier.
✂【POWERFUL MOTOR&LOW NOISE POWERFUL】Stronger power and less noise.T lines clippers with powerful durable motor and sharp blade for won’t drag or stall through heavy and thick hair types.four limit combs to meet different length requirements.
✂【EASY TO CLEAN】The clippers is one-touch switch button, press the button on the bottom, it can work Efficiently. And The blade can be washed directly under the water.
✂【QUALITU ASSURANCE】If the product has any quality problems, please contact our customer service. We will do our best to give you a satisfactory answer.

Specification:
Power: 5w
Voltage: 3.7V
Colour: Gold
Tool head material: Carbon steel tool head
Charge time: 3 hours
Usage time: 330 minutes
Size: 15.7 x 2.4 cm

Package Includes:
1× Hair Clipper
4× Limit comb
1× Cleaning brush
1× USB charging cable
1× Battery
1× User manual

View all Grooming

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here