Gripit 25mm Plasterboard Fixing Stud Wall Anchor Max 113kg - Blue - 100 Pack

Elevate the security and reliability of your wall mountings with the innovative Blue Gripit Plasterboard Fixings. As seen on BBC's Dragons' Den, these fixings have revolutionized the way we hang everything from curtain rails and shelves to heavy kitchen units and wall-mounted TVs, especially designed for DIY enthusiasts and professionals alike. Gripit Fixings stand out with their patented design featuring slim gripping wings that unfold behind the plasterboard to provide a robust and enduring hold. This unique mechanism not only simplifies installation but also ensures a superior grip by distributing the load across a broader area, effectively addressing the common issue of traditional fixings weakening over time. These fixings are specifically crafted for plasterboards ranging from 9.5 to 15mm in thickness, ensuring a straightforward installation process. Simply mark the spot, drill using the recommended bit size, tap the Gripit into place, and twist. The included M8 machine bolts further enhance the fixing's strength, supporting safe loads up to 113kg and maximum loads of 225kg. The Blue Gripit 25mm fixings package includes 100 fixings and M8x30mm fixing bolts, making it a comprehensive solution for securing heavier items safely on plasterboard walls. Their reusable nature allows for easy adjustment or removal, ensuring flexibility across various projects. Choose Gripit Blue Plasterboard Fixings for a fail-safe solution to your hanging needs, bringing unmatched security and ease of use to your construction or renovation projects.