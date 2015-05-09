Gripit 20mm Plasterboard Fixing Stud Wall Anchor Max Load 93kg - Brown - 8kg

Introduce unparalleled strength and reliability into your DIY and trade projects with Gripit's revolutionary Brown Plasterboard Fixings, as showcased on the UK's BBC Dragons' Den. These fixings redefine the standards of hanging items on plasterboard, offering a secure hold for curtain rails, bookshelves, kitchen units, and even heavy wall-mounted TVs.

Gripit Fixings distinguish themselves from traditional plasterboard solutions with their patented design, featuring slim gripping wings that deploy in the space behind the board. This innovative approach ensures an effective and enduring hold by distributing the load over a wider area, addressing the common issue of fixings failing over time.

Designed for plasterboard thicknesses between 9.5 to 15mm, Gripit Fixings are remarkably straightforward to install. Simply mark your drilling spot, create the hole with the recommended flat bit size, tap in the Gripit, and twist. The action spreads the wings behind the board, securing your item in place.

This package contains 8 of the 20mm Brown Gripit Fixings, accompanied by 8 M6x30mm fixing bolts, ensuring a maximum load capacity of 185kg with a safe load up to 93kg. The fixings are also reusable, allowing for easy adjustment or removal as needed.

Opt for Gripit Brown Plasterboard Fixings for a dependable solution to your plasterboard hanging needs, ensuring your installations are both secure and durable.

Dimensions:

2 x 2 x 1.1cm