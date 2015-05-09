Gripit Assorted Kit - Pack of 32

Discover the revolutionary Gripit Fixings, a groundbreaking solution to the common issue of failing plasterboard fixings. As featured on the UK's BBC Dragons' Den, these fixings have transformed the DIY and trade industries, offering a reliable method for hanging everything from curtain rails and shelves to heavy kitchen units and wall-mounted TVs.

Gripit Fixings stand out with their patented design, featuring slim gripping wings that unfold behind the plasterboard to secure a tight grip that traditional methods can't match. This design not only makes installation a breeze but ensures a robust, secure hold, distributing stress over a larger area for unmatched stability.

Designed for plasterboards ranging from 9.5 to 15mm in thickness, Gripit Fixings are remarkably versatile. Installation is straightforward: simply mark the spot, drill, tap in the Gripit, and twist to engage the wings. Plus, they're reusable, offering flexibility for future projects.

This comprehensive set includes 32 Gripit fixings in various sizes to accommodate a wide range of applications, each designed for a specific load-bearing capacity, ensuring that you can safely hang items up to 113kg. The set comprises 8 Yellow Gripit with 4.0x25mm screws, 8 Red Gripit with 5.0x30mm screws, 8 Brown Gripit with M6x30mm bolts, and 8 Blue Gripit with M8x30mm bolts, providing a solution for virtually any requirement.

Crafted from durable plastic and metal, these fixings are built to last, ensuring your items remain securely in place. Whether you're a DIY enthusiast or a professional tradesperson, Gripit Fixings offer the reliability and ease of use you need to tackle any project with confidence.