Tiny Dining Bamboo Dinosaur Baby Weaning Plate & Fork Set - White

<html><html>The Tiny Dining range of stay put Bamboo Dinosaur Shaped Plates is the mealtime revolution that beleaguered parents have been waiting for, with innovative "stay put" suction technology that keeps them fixed to the tabletop, immune to the impact of flailing little limbs._x000D__x000D_Each dish has been expertly crafted from natural 100% bamboo and is melamine free. This provides incredible strength and resilience while also enjoying all the inherent anti-bacterial, anti-microbial and heat-resistant qualities of the bamboo plant._x000D__x000D_Perfectly designed for meals at all times of day, the segmented Dinosaur design of this plate allows you to keep foods separated for easy feeding, while the large "stay put" suction cup sticks fast to smooth, clean high-chair trays and tabletops - no more of <i>those</i> social media pictures, thankyou very much!_x000D__x000D_</html></html>