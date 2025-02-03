Marketplace.
Redwood Deluxe Metal Seed Bird Feeder - Silver

Redwood Deluxe Metal Seed Bird Feeder - Silver

No ratings yet

Write a review

£9.99

£9.99/each

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Redwood Deluxe Metal Seed Bird Feeder - Silver
This durable waterproof feeder is great for attracting smaller birds so you can feed & watch wild birds in your own back garden.It is manufactured from powder coated iron & PC with an electroplated plastic pole & is easy to hang from a tree, bird feeding station or table.It should be washed regularly to keep it clean & reduce the risk of infection.
Sold by Rinkit

View all Small Animals

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here