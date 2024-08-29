Fax Potato Pinatas Halloween Bat Cardboard Pinata, Stick and Blindfold Set - W56cm x D10.5cm x H30cm - Black

Creep it real and turn your harrowing Halloween party into a bona fide fiesta with this Halloween Bat Pinata Set from Fax Potato!

Crafted from cardboard, these disturbing decorative pieces are lightweight enough to be hung from any ceiling or surface. A cut-out opening in the top allows you to fill the pinata with your choice of scary sweets, candy or any other treasure, which your guests can then take turns attempting to unleash! Don't be fooled - they may be light, but these pinatas will certainly make you work for your reward!

This Bat Pinata Set offers up a cool and creepy touch, which will fool people into thinking you aren't just winging it this Halloween.