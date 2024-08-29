Nicola Spring Turkish Cotton Bath Towel - 170 x 90cm - Light Blue

Relax with our Nicola Spring Turkish Beach Towels, designed and inspired by the many colours of the Mediterranean.

Crafted from 100% cotton with a smooth muslin cloth texture, our peshtemal large beach towels are 90cm by 170cm and create a comfortable space to relax on grass, sand and pebble beaches.

Compact, quick drying and versatile in their use; choose from four Hammam towel colours to complement your swimwear. Treat yourself to a large beach towel for your next summer holiday, pool trip or road trip.