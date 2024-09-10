Outsunny 11.8FT Halloween Inflatable Spooky Ghost, Blow Up Decoration

Halloween made extra fun? Yes please. Do it, this season and beyond, with Outsunny's Halloween house decoration. Look at this inflatable ghost. Our Halloween party decoration is made for indoor use and outdoor use, thanks to the tough polyester shell that is IP44 rated for mild water resistance. Inside, there are three LED lights which emit a bright and soft glow and a rotating flame light - great for night times. This is something kids and adults will love all winter long.