HOMCOM Wall Mounted Media Console Floating TV Stand with Shelf Black

A fun, floating look in your living room starts with this tv unit from HOMCOM. Made from particle board, it comes in a two-tier design which holds consoles, books and more up to 20kg - effortlessly clearing up floor mess and making your space look tidy. Made from particle board, it's sturdy and durable, in a grey colour so it blends in beautifully into your wall. Please note - this media unit is not for supporting a TV.

Featuring 2-tier open shelves Wall-mount design doesn't take much space Comes with 2 cable holes for hiding messy cables

