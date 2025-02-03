Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Wall Mounted Media Console Floating TV Stand with Shelf Black

HOMCOM Wall Mounted Media Console Floating TV Stand with Shelf Black

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

HOMCOM Wall Mounted Media Console Floating TV Stand with Shelf Black
A fun, floating look in your living room starts with this tv unit from HOMCOM. Made from particle board, it comes in a two-tier design which holds consoles, books and more up to 20kg - effortlessly clearing up floor mess and making your space look tidy. Made from particle board, it's sturdy and durable, in a grey colour so it blends in beautifully into your wall. Please note - this media unit is not for supporting a TV.
Featuring 2-tier open shelvesWall-mount design doesn't take much spaceComes with 2 cable holes for hiding messy cables
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Storage & Organisation

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here