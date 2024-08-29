HOMCOM TV Unit Cabinet with Storage Shelves and Cupboard Center

Elevate your entertainment space with this HOMCOM entertainment unit. Combines two middle shelves and two cupboards for storage - so you'll keep everything tidy, with a 120cm top shelf for holding your TV screen/monitor. Made from particle board, the body is durable, with aluminium accents to support the whole unit. Finished with handles on the doors to open and close easily.