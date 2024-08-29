HOMCOM Floating TV Unit for 60" TVs W/ Shelves and Cabinets

A modern, floating centrepiece for your living room: this HOMCOM TV unit brings a cool feel to your home. Attach to the wall securely to start placing your screen and more on it. Comes with two cabinets and two middle shelves for plenty of storage. Made from particle board, this tv unit is durable and tough, covered in a sleek and modern high gloss finish. Complete with handy cable holes on the back.