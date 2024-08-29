HOMCOM High Gloss TV Stand Unit Wall Mounted with LED Lights, White

Bright, modern and cool: this HOMCOM floating TV cabinet brings high-gloss style into your living space. It also comes with LED lights: pick between the 16 different colours, four modes and change the brightness to create a mood you want. Features two shelves for handy storage, with half doors so you can still control media consoles without having to lift them up. A floating design - saves space and looks cool! Complete with cable holes to organise wires neatly.