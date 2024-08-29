HOMCOM Over The Sink Dish Drying Rack, 2 Tier Adjustable Dish Drainer

In a home kitchen, the counter space is essential. You'll need some clever and efficient tricks to make the most of every inch of space in your kitchen. The over-the-sink dish rack from HOMCOM may be a practical way to gain some extra space. It is similar to regular dish drying racks, except they hang over your sink, making more room on the countertop while also keeping it dry.