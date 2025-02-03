HOMCOM TV Unit Cabinet for TVs up to 60", TV Stand with LED Lights

Glossy style, in a flash: this HOMCOM LED light TV unit. 16 different colours over flash/strobe/fade/smooth - pick a mood to suit your vibe. High gloss finish is sleek and modern and fits in to practically every living space. It features a middle compartment with flip-down shelf, two end cupboards, two shelves and a flat top. Do something different with your living room and beyond this season.

High glossy design adds a stylish colour to home; LED light strips with 16 colours and 4 modes; The brightness of light can be adjusted;

