HOMCOM 180cm Olive Tree Light w/ 300 Warm White LED Lights

Want plants and lights? Our lighted decorative tree is exactly what you need. It has a prelit design, so you can focus on DIY natural tree shape and putting ornaments on it. Realistic-looking olive leaves create a natural atmosphere for your room and low maintenance is needed. HOMCOM light up tree goes well with any kind of décor, great for indoor and covered outdoor spaces, such as home, patios, parties, weddings, or holidays.