HOMCOM Floating TV Unit for 60" TVs W/ Shelves and Cabinets, White

Upgrade your living room with this HOMCOM TV unit for 60 inch TV. This TV stand does more than hold your TV, it has two open shelves and two side cupboards with a door to provide ample storage space for your favourite movies, a collection of video games or books you love to read. There are two cable holes for organising wires without the mess. Without a doubt, it will be a perfect companion for your relaxing moments.

Wall-mounted design to save floor space; Shelves and cupboards provide storage space; Cable holes for concealed wire management;

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD