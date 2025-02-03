Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Floating TV Unit for 60" TVs W/ Shelves and Cabinets, White

HOMCOM Floating TV Unit for 60" TVs W/ Shelves and Cabinets, White

No ratings yet

Write a review

£79.99

£79.99/each

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

HOMCOM Floating TV Unit for 60" TVs W/ Shelves and Cabinets, White
Upgrade your living room with this HOMCOM TV unit for 60 inch TV. This TV stand does more than hold your TV, it has two open shelves and two side cupboards with a door to provide ample storage space for your favourite movies, a collection of video games or books you love to read. There are two cable holes for organising wires without the mess. Without a doubt, it will be a perfect companion for your relaxing moments.
Wall-mounted design to save floor space;Shelves and cupboards provide storage space;Cable holes for concealed wire management;
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Living Room Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here