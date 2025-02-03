Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM TV Unit Cabinet for TVs up to 60Inches with Shelves Brown

HOMCOM TV Unit Cabinet for TVs up to 60Inches with Shelves Brown

No ratings yet

Write a review

£59.99

£59.99/each

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

HOMCOM TV Unit Cabinet for TVs up to 60Inches with Shelves Brown
Upgrade your living room with this HOMCOM TV unit. It has six shelves and a large table-top: room for holding a TV and all the watching essentials you need. The open shelves of the TV stand are suitable for fitting plenty of differently-sized appliances. The black metal frame means a strong structure, whilst the wood-effect shelves create a striking look for industrial style. A must-have companion for every relaxing moment.
"- Hold TVs up to 65";"- Large storage space;- Open shelves design;
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Living Room Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here