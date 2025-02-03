Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM 140cm TV Stand Cabinet High Gloss TV Stand Unit W/ LED RGB

HOMCOM 140cm TV Stand Cabinet High Gloss TV Stand Unit W/ LED RGB

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

HOMCOM 140cm TV Stand Cabinet High Gloss TV Stand Unit W/ LED RGB
Take HOMCOM TV unit to make your home fashionable! With clean lines and high gloss fronts, this white entertainment unit is stylish and all-match. 20 lighting colours, 6 lighting modes, 2 lighting speeds and DIY colour choices add more exciting elements to your life. Multiple storage space makes your home much cleaner. Besides, the quality particle board will ensure long-term using. This HOMCOM media console is totally a perfect gathering piece and anchor for your living space!
RGB LED light in 20 colors and 6 lighting modes2 lighting speeds and DIY color buttons6 shelves and 1 large drawer for storage space
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Living Room Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here