HOMCOM 140cm TV Stand Cabinet High Gloss TV Stand Unit W/ LED RGB

Take HOMCOM TV unit to make your home fashionable! With clean lines and high gloss fronts, this white entertainment unit is stylish and all-match. 20 lighting colours, 6 lighting modes, 2 lighting speeds and DIY colour choices add more exciting elements to your life. Multiple storage space makes your home much cleaner. Besides, the quality particle board will ensure long-term using. This HOMCOM media console is totally a perfect gathering piece and anchor for your living space!

RGB LED light in 20 colors and 6 lighting modes 2 lighting speeds and DIY color buttons 6 shelves and 1 large drawer for storage space

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD