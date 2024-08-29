HOMCOM 3-Tier Printer Stand, Utility Cart, Rolling Trolley

This utility cart is compact and ideal for small spaces needing a bit more storage. 3-tier shelf provides lots of space for supplies and accessories. Armed with pull handles for smooth moving. Easy-roll wheels allow you to move wherever it is needed most, and the wood-grain effect shelf is cool and trendy, great in modern or industrial office. The cart can also be used as a file cabinet, microwave stand, bar cart or kitchen trolley.