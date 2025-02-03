HOMCOM TV Unit Cabinet for TVs up to 55Inches with Cupboard Shelves

Two-tone style comes with handy storage, thanks to this HOMCOM TV table. It comes with two shelves and a side cupboard - a mix of open and discreet storage for holding all your media stuff with ease. There are two cable holes for organising wires without the mess. Made from MDF with solid wood legs, this is a durable and sturdy piece for the home, office and beyond.

- Door with push-to-open design for convenience; - Cable hole design for concealed wire management; - Solid wood legs ensure great stability;

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD