HOMCOM Metal Umbrella Stand, Square Umbrella Basket with 4 Hooks Drip

Rainy days mean umbrellas. And umbrellas can result in wet floors. Merging style and function, this HOMCOM umbrella holder for hallway gives umbrellas their own storage place, whilst bringing in a touch of style. Made from galvanised steel, this umbrella stand is strong and resistant to rusting. The 15.5 x 15.5cm size holds two large umbrellas, with four hooks included for smaller brollies. Comes with a removable bottom tray to easily remove any liquid.