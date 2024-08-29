HOMCOM Metal Umbrella Stand, Hollowed Umbrella Basket with 4 Hooks

Rainy days mean umbrellas. And umbrellas can result in wet floors. Merging style and function, this HOMCOM stand gives umbrellas their own storage place, whilst bringing in a touch of style. Made from galvanised steel, this umbrella stand is strong and resistant to rusting. The 41H x Φ17cm size holds two large umbrellas, with four hooks included for smaller brollies. Comes with a removable bottom tray to easily remove any liquid.