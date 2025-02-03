Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM High Gloss TV Stand Storage Cabinet 2 Shelves for Living Room

HOMCOM High Gloss TV Stand Storage Cabinet 2 Shelves for Living Room

No ratings yet

Write a review

£49.99

£49.99/each

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

HOMCOM High Gloss TV Stand Storage Cabinet 2 Shelves for Living Room
The clean design of this HOMCOM TV unit makes it an all-round winner for every home. Fresh white in finish, it's crafted into a boxy rectangular shape, meaning it can effortlessly pair with other furniture. This tv bench features a cabinet on the left for off-display storage, with two open glass shelves on the right, which is a must for any media devices and consoles. There is a cut-out hole on the back to feed wires through, and the flat table-top offers extra holding room.
High gloss white in a sharp rectangular shapeCabinet on the left for hidden storageFlat table top holds TVs up to 42
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Living Room Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here