HOMCOM High Gloss TV Stand Storage Cabinet 2 Shelves for Living Room

The clean design of this HOMCOM TV unit makes it an all-round winner for every home. Fresh white in finish, it's crafted into a boxy rectangular shape, meaning it can effortlessly pair with other furniture. This tv bench features a cabinet on the left for off-display storage, with two open glass shelves on the right, which is a must for any media devices and consoles. There is a cut-out hole on the back to feed wires through, and the flat table-top offers extra holding room.

High gloss white in a sharp rectangular shape Cabinet on the left for hidden storage Flat table top holds TVs up to 42

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD