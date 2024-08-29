Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Modern Round Footstool, Fabric Upholstered Foot, Dark Green
image 1 of HOMCOM Modern Round Footstool, Fabric Upholstered Foot, Dark Greenimage 2 of HOMCOM Modern Round Footstool, Fabric Upholstered Foot, Dark Greenimage 3 of HOMCOM Modern Round Footstool, Fabric Upholstered Foot, Dark Greenimage 4 of HOMCOM Modern Round Footstool, Fabric Upholstered Foot, Dark Greenimage 5 of HOMCOM Modern Round Footstool, Fabric Upholstered Foot, Dark Green

HOMCOM Modern Round Footstool, Fabric Upholstered Foot, Dark Green

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£44.99

£44.99/each

HOMCOM Modern Round Footstool, Fabric Upholstered Foot, Dark Green
Keep it casual and comfortable in the home with this HOMCOM footstool. The round shape and corduroy upholstery make this a relaxed design which blends into the home effortlessly. With an MDF structure, this is a tough piece which keeps you supported and the thick foam padding means this bedroom stool is comfortable - whichever way you use it.
round shape natural tone bottom side enhance decorfoam padding and teddy fleece cover offer comfortProtective foot pads prevent scratching

View all Living Room Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here