HOMCOM 4-Tier Minimalistic Ladder Shelf Home Display Storage Brown

Let minimalistic design allow your pieces to take centre stage with this ladder shelving unit from HOMCOM. With a steel frame to ensure a tough standing structure, it is crafted into a four-tier design, where the wide shelves are spaced far apart for plenty of display room. The shelves are made from thick MDF with a melamine coating, making the surfaces smooth, even and easy to clean and this unit is finished with caps on the feet to protect the floor from marks. An easy way to bring some subtle character into your home.

A minimalistic and beautiful design Steel frame for a reliable and sturdy structure Crossbar for extra support to the shape

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD