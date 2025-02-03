HOMCOM DIY 6 Cube Metal Wire Rack Interlocking Storage Cabinet

Organise your home your way with this DIY customisable cabinet from HOMCOM. Made from durable metal that’s sturdy enough to hold up to 30kg in weight, the set features six spacious cubes that can be arranged in any shape you want, making it a must for rooms with awkward and tight fitting spaces. Simply connect via the ABS connectors to make the unit secure and in place. With a front-facing open design, each cube is perfect for storing books, toys, photos, clothes etc with easy access. You’ll love keeping your home organised and tidy with this unit.

Six separate cubes can be connected Durable and resilient Great for storing books, toys

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD