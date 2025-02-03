Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM DIY 6 Cube Metal Wire Rack Interlocking Storage Cabinet

HOMCOM DIY 6 Cube Metal Wire Rack Interlocking Storage Cabinet

No ratings yet

Write a review

£25.99

£25.99/each

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

HOMCOM DIY 6 Cube Metal Wire Rack Interlocking Storage Cabinet
Organise your home your way with this DIY customisable cabinet from HOMCOM. Made from durable metal that’s sturdy enough to hold up to 30kg in weight, the set features six spacious cubes that can be arranged in any shape you want, making it a must for rooms with awkward and tight fitting spaces. Simply connect via the ABS connectors to make the unit secure and in place. With a front-facing open design, each cube is perfect for storing books, toys, photos, clothes etc with easy access. You’ll love keeping your home organised and tidy with this unit.
Six separate cubes can be connectedDurable and resilientGreat for storing books, toys
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Home Storage

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here