Brushworks Heatless Curler

Introducing the Brushworks Heatless Curler – your ticket to effortlessly beautiful curls without the need for damaging heat styling! Say goodbye to the hassle of traditional curling methods and wake up to a head full of bouncy, beautiful curls. This innovative set includes everything you need to create stunning heatless curls: one ultra-soft curling rod, two luxurious satin scrunchies, and a large, stylish claw clip. By avoiding the use of heat, you can improve the health of your hair and reduce the risk of breakage and split ends. Not only is this heatless curler super gentle on your hair, but it’s also incredibly easy to use. Just wrap, secure, and sleep – it's that simple! Filled with a comfortable and soft, pillowy filling for ultimate comfort to ensure you are not missing out on a blissful night's sleep. Wake up the next morning to discover beautiful, damage-free curls, making every day a good hair day!

PETA Approved – Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• Start with clean, slightly damp hair

• Divide hair into two sections, use large claw clip to secure curling rod in place

• Take a small hair section, wrap it round fully, and repeat

• Finish by tying off ends with scrunchies

• Allow to air dry completely

• Remove curler and style as desired

• Reduces heat damage

• Time-saving

• Gentle & comfortable

• Easy to use