Set includes: 12 eggs, each in 2 halves, in a green plastic egg box. Size: Egg 4.5cm diameter. Box 29.6cm. Age: Suitable from 18 months Product Code: 74066

Great for developing co-ordination and fine motor skills too! A more challenging set than our tickit ® Colour Match Eggs (74064).

Children can crack open the eggs, mix them up and have fun learning to recognise the numbers, count the pegs and find the right number match.

Each egg has a yolk with a number from 1 to 12. Each egg half has pegs or holes to match its number, allowing them to fit together perfectly with their corresponding half.

tickit® Number Match Eggs look like twelve plain white eggs stored within a green plastic egg box, but when pulled apart they reveal a brightly coloured number centre.

