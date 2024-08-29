image 1 of Number Match Eggs
image 1 of Number Match Eggsimage 2 of Number Match Eggsimage 3 of Number Match Eggsimage 4 of Number Match Eggs

Number Match Eggs

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Commotion Limited

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Number Match Eggs
<html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><p>tickit<sup>®</sup> Number Match Eggs look like twelve plain white eggs stored within a green plastic egg box, but when pulled apart they reveal a brightly coloured number centre.</p>

Each egg has a yolk with a number from 1 to 12. Each egg half has pegs or holes to match its number, allowing them to fit together perfectly with their corresponding half.

Children can crack open the eggs, mix them up and have fun learning to recognise the numbers, count the pegs and find the right number match.

Great for developing co-ordination and fine motor skills too! A more challenging set than our tickit® Colour Match Eggs (74064).

Set includes: 12 eggs, each in 2 halves, in a green plastic egg box.
Size: Egg 4.5cm diameter. Box 29.6cm. 
Age: Suitable from 18 months
Product Code: 74066

View all Educational Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here