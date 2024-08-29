Number Match Eggs
Sold and sent by Commotion LimitedFind out more about Marketplace
Each egg has a yolk with a number from 1 to 12. Each egg half has pegs or holes to match its number, allowing them to fit together perfectly with their corresponding half.
Children can crack open the eggs, mix them up and have fun learning to recognise the numbers, count the pegs and find the right number match.
Great for developing co-ordination and fine motor skills too! A more challenging set than our tickit® Colour Match Eggs (74064).
Set includes: 12 eggs, each in 2 halves, in a green plastic egg box.
Size: Egg 4.5cm diameter. Box 29.6cm.
Age: Suitable from 18 months
Product Code: 74066
|Appropriate Age Warning
|NA
|Age
|3
|Type
|Discovery
Here are your delivery options when ordering Marketplace products that are big or heavy.
If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns
About Marketplace
We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.
And all delivered from our partners right to your door.
No reviews yet
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.Write a Review