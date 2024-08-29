Wooden Sorting Fruit & Vegetable Crates
A great way to discuss with your child the importance of healthy eating, how fruit and vegetables are grown, what climate they grow best in, what countries they originate from, which are their favourites and how do they taste. Which fruit/vegetables are they still to try? Learning through play is easy and enjoyable with our fruit & vegetable set; developing descriptive language skills, mathematical language, collaborative play, fine motor skills, colour and shape recognition, imaginative play and understanding the world around them.
Set includes: 21 pieces of hemu wood fruit & vegetables, 5 wooden crates and 2 threaders.
Size: Crates L 15cm x H 10cm x W 7.4cm. Watermelon L 10cm. Thread approx. L 90cm.
Age: Not suitable for children under 3 years old.
Warning: Strangulation hazard. Long cord.
Product Code: 74011
|Appropriate Age Warning
|Not Suitable for Unders 3's - Long Cord
|Age
|3
|Type
|Discovery
