Round Light Panels

An exciting and engaging sensory experience for children that will allow them to investigate natural and man-made objects, colour mixing, shapes and patterns and so much more! Combine with our light panel accessories to create exciting activities for your child. Set includes: 1 x 60cm round light panel, a universal power adaptor (UK/ EU/ US/ AU compatible) with low voltage mains power supply, instructions for use and an activity guide. Size: 60cm = illuminated area 55cm diameter. Age: Suitable for use with children under adult supervision. Product Code: 73054 (60cm Round Light Panel)

Capture your child's imagination with our tickit ® Round LED light panels. A fascinating way for your child to explore light, colours and shapes. The panel is slimline with safe rounded edges, an anti-trip magnetic connector and 3 light level settings. It is robust, portable and easy to wipe clean with a simple locking mechanism to prevent the panel from being turned off unintentionally. All tickit ® Light Panels have an A+ energy rating and come with a tickit ® ® Light Panel Guide full of ideas and activities.

