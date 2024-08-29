image 1 of Round Light Panels
Round Light Panels

Capture your child's imagination with our tickit® Round LED light panels. A fascinating way for your child to explore light, colours and shapes. The panel is slimline with safe rounded edges, an anti-trip magnetic connector and 3 light level settings. It is robust, portable and easy to wipe clean with a simple locking mechanism to prevent the panel from being turned off unintentionally. All tickit® Light Panels have an A+ energy rating and come with a tickit®® Light Panel Guide full of ideas and activities.

An exciting and engaging sensory experience for children that will allow them to investigate natural and man-made objects, colour mixing, shapes and patterns and so much more! Combine with our light panel accessories to create exciting activities for your child.


Set includes: 1 x 60cm round light panel, a universal power adaptor (UK/ EU/ US/ AU compatible) with low voltage mains power supply, instructions for use and an activity guide.
Size: 60cm = illuminated area 55cm diameter.
Age: Suitable for use with children under adult supervision.
Product Code: 73054 (60cm Round Light Panel)

