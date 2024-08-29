Vital Baby HYGIENE foldable bath

HYGIENE foldable bath, compacts down for storage and travel and also has a heat-sensitive plug indicating water temperature

FEATURES

Integrated, heat-sensitive plug to indicate when bath water is too hot and for easy draining

Secure lock-in legs for ultimate safety and stability

Foldable for compact and easy storage, also great for travel

Easy to assemble in 4 simple steps

Suitable for 0m+

BPA, Latex & Phthalate free

DESCRIPTION

Our HYGIENE foldable bath is strong and lightweight with secure lock-in legs for ultimate safety and stability. Foldable, compact design enables easy storage and is also great for travel.

Integrated, heat-sensitive plug indicates when bath water is too hot, ensuring the safest and most comfortable experience for your baby.

INFO & CARE

Cleaning & care: Before first and after each use, clean with a mild soap or detergent and a damp cloth. Dry after cleaning. Always ensure the bath is completely dry before folding away.

Suitable from: 0m+ (up to 15kg)

Colour: Grey & white

Included in the pack: 1 x HYGIENE foldable bath