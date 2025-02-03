Quest 4 Slice Toaster With Wide Slots - Grey

Enjoy freshly toasted bread, crumpets, bagels and more using these 4 Slice Toasters from Quest.

Their sleek, modern design helps to save space, and has a variety of features including variable browning, reheat & defrost functions, and a crumb tray.

3 colours are available: black, white, and grey.

The integrated cord storage helps to keep your worktop tidy when the toaster is not in use.

With space for 4 slices, this toaster's slim wide design helps save space compared to a boxy design.

Turn the dial to adjust the temperature, or push the reheat & defrost buttons to use their functions

Variable Browning Control

Cancel, Reheat & Defrost Functions

1400W Power

Cord Storage

Removable Crumb Tray

42(W) x 19.5(H) x 18(L) cm